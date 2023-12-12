Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Sells $2,206,903.28 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:TDY opened at $417.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.43. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
