Terry L. Riesterer Sells 176 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $279.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.71 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.