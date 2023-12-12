The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Insider Julie Gruber Sells 24,178 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Gruber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GAP alerts:

On Tuesday, November 28th, Julie Gruber sold 30,865 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $591,373.40.

GAP Price Performance

NYSE GPS opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.11. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GAP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GAP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,405,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80,128 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.