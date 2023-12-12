The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,365,850 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

SO stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

