The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,300 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,368 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,453. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 231.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

