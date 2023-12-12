U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Sells $116,860.24 in Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.19.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

