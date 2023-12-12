VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

