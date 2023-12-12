Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Cut by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

