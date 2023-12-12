Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $415.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $408.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $377.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $356.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.76. The company has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $387.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

