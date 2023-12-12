Yoav Landman Sells 10,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,031,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,816,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00.
  • On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.
  • On Thursday, September 14th, Yoav Landman sold 12,352 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $346,226.56.

JFrog Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in JFrog by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after buying an additional 481,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 10.2% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,279,000 after buying an additional 192,050 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

