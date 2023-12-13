1,025 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $360,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 25,308.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 154,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,407,000 after buying an additional 154,130 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $44,021,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,520,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $991,050,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 16.2% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ META opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.74 and its 200 day moving average is $303.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $858.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $9,104,885.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $9,104,885.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

