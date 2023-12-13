10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.10.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.88. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $162,769.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,446 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,723 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $162,769.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,446 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,362 shares of company stock worth $1,267,546. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,400 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 111.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 198.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,837 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 467.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 999,487 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

