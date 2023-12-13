113,482 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 113,482 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $38,645,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of GTS Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.