129,285 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,313,000. Salesforce makes up 0.9% of GTS Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $3,233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,550,219.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $3,233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,550,219.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.39 and a 200 day moving average of $216.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $248.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

