14,121 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. General Electric comprises about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.