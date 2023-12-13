152,347 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $67,107,000. Netflix accounts for about 2.1% of GTS Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.7 %

NFLX opened at $463.00 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

