1,831 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $276.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

