2,499,598 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Purchased by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,499,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,630,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises 3.2% of GTS Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,349,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 327,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 165.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 470,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 360,028 shares during the period.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

