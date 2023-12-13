353,257 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 353,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.3% of GTS Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,146.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

