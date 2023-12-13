4,087 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Bought by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,283,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.