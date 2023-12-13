5,037 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $331.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.08.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

