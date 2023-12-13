5,842 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Purchased by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $37,603,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5,506.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 709,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 696,730 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 466,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 102,711 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 224,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,912,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BJUL opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $342.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

