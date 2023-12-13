65,660 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 65,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after buying an additional 122,241 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 608,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29,603 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,431.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

