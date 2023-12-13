77,727 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,569.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after buying an additional 269,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,862,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,684,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.