7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VII. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the second quarter worth $3,472,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VII opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

About 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

