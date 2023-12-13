8,844 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.