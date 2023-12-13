957 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,853,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $118,223,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.04 and its 200 day moving average is $189.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

