Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

