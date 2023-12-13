Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $675.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $610.00 to $675.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $612.21.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $633.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

