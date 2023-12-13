Afentra (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Shares Up 9.3%

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 13,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 7,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Afentra Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

