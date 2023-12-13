Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Shares Down 4.2%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.56. 20,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 335,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Ainos Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 515.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ainos stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ainos, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:AIMD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Ainos at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

