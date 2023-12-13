AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.08

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.08 and traded as low as C$3.91. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$4.14, with a volume of 77,280 shares trading hands.

BOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded AirBoss of America from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC downgraded AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares downgraded AirBoss of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The company has a market cap of C$112.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.08.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.06). AirBoss of America had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of C$137.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.157545 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently -12.39%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

