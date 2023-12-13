Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 105.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

