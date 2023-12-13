AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading Up 0.4%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 2,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 1.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

