America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRMT. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $135.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CRMT opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $127.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $379.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.58.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($5.09). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

