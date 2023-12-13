Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 11,800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
Amex Exploration stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.84.
About Amex Exploration
