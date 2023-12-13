Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 11,800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

Amex Exploration stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

