AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

AXR stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. AMREP has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 13,860 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $227,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,500 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,841.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $227,165.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 303,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,741.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 25,691 shares of company stock worth $424,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AMREP during the second quarter worth $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMREP by 33.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

