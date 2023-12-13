Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Target Price at $102.67

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $108.48 on Friday. DaVita has a 1 year low of $70.80 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

