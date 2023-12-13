Analyzing Elior Group (ELROF) and Its Peers

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) is one of 83 public companies in the “Restaurants” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Elior Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Elior Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elior Group 3 1 1 0 1.60 Elior Group Competitors 458 1822 2553 18 2.44

As a group, “Restaurants” companies have a potential upside of 12.44%. Given Elior Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elior Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elior Group N/A N/A -20.71 Elior Group Competitors $1.57 billion $64.37 million 249.19

This table compares Elior Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Elior Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Elior Group. Elior Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Elior Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elior Group N/A N/A N/A Elior Group Competitors 8.31% -16.47% 2.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of shares of all “Restaurants” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Restaurants” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elior Group rivals beat Elior Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc. The company operates approximately 20,250 restaurants and points of sale. Elior Group SA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

