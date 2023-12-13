Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the November 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Andrea Electronics Price Performance

ANDR opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Andrea Electronics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally.

