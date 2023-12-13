Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). 197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 386,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of -0.26.

Anemoi International Company Profile

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

