APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of APi Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of APi Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Up 0.4 %

APG opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

