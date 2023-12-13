Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 20.1% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.11. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

