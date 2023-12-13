Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

