ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

MT stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,212,000 after buying an additional 59,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,417,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,938,000 after buying an additional 284,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,036,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,997,000 after buying an additional 1,601,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

