Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Shares Down 3.3%

Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.90. 219,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 506% from the average session volume of 36,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.