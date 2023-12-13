Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Up 14,503.1% in November

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,600 shares, an increase of 14,503.1% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 45.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asset Entities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASST. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Asset Entities by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Asset Entities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Shares of ASST stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Asset Entities has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities ( NASDAQ:ASST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 102.40% and a negative net margin of 1,473.81%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

