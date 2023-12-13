ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 1.9%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 147,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 247,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

ATRenew Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 26.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

