Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

