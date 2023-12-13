B. Riley Boosts Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $40.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMKR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

AMKR stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,100 shares of company stock valued at $878,153 in the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,752,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,883 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

